People gather on a balcony of a residential building to clap and make noise with kitchenware to thank essential service providers during a one-day curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, in Amritsar, India earlier this week.

Our photo editor Alan Taylor scoured the wires for other images of how people show gratitude for their health care professionals from the balconies and windows of quarantine. These are some of the gentler moments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

+ We’re just at the beginning of this national crisis, our contributing writer Yascha Mounk argues, and an extended national shutdown now is the least worst option.

+ For decades other countries were shaped by the traumas of disease outbreaks while the United States remained largely untouched. No longer, Uri Friedman reports.

+ Even before the pandemic, Joe Biden’s rise in the 2020 primaries signaled a Democratic longing for a return to some sort of normalcy. After the pandemic, the longing for normal might smash hopes for any political revolution, Shadi Hamid writes.

+ Americans sometimes espouse a desire for rugged individualism and independence. But when a national crisis like this hits, a strong federal government can start to sound more appealing than ever, one history professor writes.

You can keep up with The Atlantic’s most crucial coronavirus coverage here.

