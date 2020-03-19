Recently, Porter seized the moment during a House Oversight Committee hearing, pressing the CDC director to make COVID-19 testing free in the U.S.

Meanwhile, she’s a working mom dealing with California under tightening social-distancing measures, at home with her three kids. Our politics staff writer Elaine Godfrey caught up with her this week.

*

« THE CORONAVIRUS READER »

(ALEX HALADA / GETTY)

+ This is how we can still beat the coronavirus, two professors write. Firstly, “we need to test many, many people, even those without symptoms.” We’ll also need to invest in medical infrastructure. Here are the other significant measures that all need to fall into place, and fall into place now.

+ How will independent-minded Americans react when the first checkpoints go up to blunt the spread of coronavirus?

+ Why a Mormon tradition of stockpiling food taught our politics writer McKay Coppins about pandemic preparedness.

+ What do today’s pandemic and the 1918 influenza crisis share in common? A fragmented government and divided country.

You can keep up with all of The Atlantic’s most essential coronavirus coverage here.

*

Today’s newsletter was written by Saahil Desai, an editor on the Politics desk, and Christian Paz, a Politics fellow. It was edited by Shan Wang, who oversees newsletters. You can reply directly to this newsletter with questions or comments, or send a note to politicsdaily@theatlantic.com. Your support makes our journalism possible. Subscribe here.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an associate editor at The Atlantic, where he covers politics and policy. Connect Twitter