These contrasting perspectives place the parties in the same position they were in not only during the recent attempts at repeal but also during the initial debate over passing the ACA in 2009. “It absolutely is a parallel there,” says Sabrina Corlette, a research professor at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University. “It’s very much about the social compact and how much cost do I have to incur to help my neighbor, who may be in greater need than I am?”

The geographic distribution of the disease in its early stages reinforces the parties’ philosophical split over the basic question Corlette raises. So far in the United States, the disease has primarily clustered in large metropolitan areas, with New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, Miami, Boston, and Detroit among the places bearing the heaviest brunt of the outbreak. In every state, voters in and around cities have become the Democratic Party’s foundation.

By contrast, the disease has made significantly fewer inroads in small-town and rural communities that have become the central pillars of the GOP coalition, especially under Trump. That disparate level of exposure means that many Republican-leaning areas feel the effect of the response to the disease more than they do that of the disease itself, notes Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. And that makes such places a receptive audience for Trump’s argument that the cure cannot be worse than the problem. “At this moment, the economic crisis is much more visible in redder parts of the country, while the health crisis is more visible in bluer parts of the country,” Levitt says.

This conflict is unfolding most tangibly in several of the nation’s largest Republican-leaning states. In Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Missouri, for example, local officials in big Democratic-leaning cities (such as Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, and St. Louis) have moved to severely restrict activity. But those mayors have complained that their efforts are being undercut by the refusal of Republican governors—whose support is typically greatest in rural areas—to impose uniform limits across the state.

This tension may preview the larger collision coming if Trump, supported by an array of conservative leaders, moves forward on his calls to begin lifting limits on Americans’ behavior, an action most Democrats and many public-health officials resist as dangerously premature.

How to apportion risk across society is an issue that underpins many of the most pointed conflicts between the parties, even if it is rarely discussed explicitly. As I wrote in 2017, promoting the sharing of risk between the healthy and the sick was a preeminent goal of the ACA. Before the law, people with significant health needs were either charged much higher premiums for coverage in the individual-insurance market, or denied coverage altogether because they had a preexisting condition. Those rules benefited healthier people buying individual coverage: Because those with greater needs were systematically excluded, insurers had to pay out fewer claims, allowing them to hold down premiums for everyone else.