Whether Sanders or Biden can fill that space could prove a crucial factor in a potential one-on-one contest. “This is the demographic that likely determines if Biden or Bernie wins,” the Democratic pollster Andrew Baumann, who is not affiliated with any campaign, told me last night. “My money is on Biden.”

Buttigieg’s departure is the rare event whose long-term implications may be easier to see than its near-term ones. By leaving when he did—amid some Democratic fears that the moderate vote is being split among too many candidates—Buttigieg added to the well of goodwill he established during his impressive ascent. After his remarkably sure-footed performance as a candidate, his future as a presidential contender—and likely a Cabinet officer if Democrats win in 2020—seems assured.

Yet his departure’s significance for this primary may be less predictable. The immediate reaction of many Democrats was that most of his voters would flow toward Biden. That wasn’t an unreasonable conclusion: Buttigieg has generally drawn more support from moderates than liberals, and his speech last night raised alarms about the direction Sanders would set for the party.

But others are cautious about assuming that most of Buttigieg’s remaining backers will switch to Biden, whose nostalgia for the clubby Washington, D.C., of old drew regular scorn from the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. “As always, it’s complicated,” the longtime Democratic strategist James Carville told me after Buttigieg quit the race. “It’s not as clean as most [people] think. Warren is a factor here.”

Indeed, the biggest tactical question following Buttigieg’s departure is whether his supporters re-sort more along ideological or class lines. At his events in Iowa and New Hampshire, I found more voters considering Warren—another brainy, policy-focused candidate—than either Biden or Sanders. (The same was true of Buttigieg at Warren events.) The link seemed less about ideology than about demonstrable fluency and expertise.

So far, neither Sanders nor Biden has proved himself particularly well-suited—especially in stylistic terms—for the white-collar white voters common at events for Buttigieg, Warren, and Klobuchar. Sanders’s best showing among white voters with at least a college degree was in Nevada, with 24 percent, according to the entrance poll; in the other states that have voted, he hasn’t exceeded 21 percent of their votes. Biden posted a very strong 39 percent among college-educated white voters in South Carolina, but before that his numbers had reached only 15 percent in Nevada, 16 percent in Iowa, and a bruising 6 percent in New Hampshire, according to the Election Day polls.

Instead, college-educated white voters have gravitated toward three lagging candidates. In Iowa, they gave a combined 61 percent of their vote to Buttigieg, Warren, and Klobuchar. In New Hampshire, it was 64 percent. Even in Nevada they provided a 52 percent majority of their vote to the three. That number declined in South Carolina, as those contenders looked less viable over time. But even there they captured one-third of the vote among college-educated white voters.