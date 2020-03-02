It’s Monday, March 2. In today’s newsletter: Joe Biden, a “unity” candidate? Plus: You probably don’t know Kevin Sheekey, but he’s been working on Bloomberg’s campaign for years.

(MATT ROURKE / AP)

Slowly, and then all at once.

That’s how the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have departed the race. In the latest flurry today, those exiting have lined up behind the South Carolina victor Joe Biden.

Shortly before Super Tuesday’s tranche of votes, prominent names dropped out in quick succession: Tom Steyer (out February 29), Pete Buttigieg (March 1), and Amy Klobuchar (today).

More moderate college-educated white voters who were among Buttigieg’s and Klobuchar’s base are now up for grabs. Whether Biden or Sanders wins them over could prove crucial to the race, our analyst Ron Brownstein writes.

+ What sank Buttigieg? Peter Beinart has a few theories.

+ Bernie Sanders has met his biggest threat, Russell Berman writes. And it’s not any individual candidate.

—Shan Wang

(JAMES ESTRIN / THE NEW YORK TIME​S / REDUX)

You probably haven’t heard of Kevin Sheekey, but he’s the man trying to make former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg the next president. Here’s how that’s going.