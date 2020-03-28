Grace Meng represents New York in Congress. Her Queens district is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, as hospitals there face an “apocalyptic” situation. She flew to and from Washington yesterday to pass the $2 trillion stimulus package.

After landing back home, she spoke with staff writer Isaac Dovere about fighting against the coronavirus, having to risk exposure going to Washington for the vote, and how President Donald Trump and other Republicans using the phrase “Chinese virus” has affected the people she represents.

The full interview can be heard on the latest episode of The Ticket: Politics From The Atlantic:

Selections from Representative Meng’s interview with Isaac Dovere:

People have heard about the situation at Elmhurst Hospital. What's going on? I think that for the people who have seen some of the news coverage, they may understand some of it, but not like what you're saying.

Today was a really difficult day emotionally for me because literally as we were passing this legislation on the House floor, I got some calls from doctors and nurses who were at Elmhurst.

I had someone start to break down and cry on the phone with me. And it was just really heartbreaking because, he was saying, “We’re scared every single day … We know we’re going to die.”