Within the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the go-to medical expert on-camera as well as behind the scenes. He’s been working with presidents since the Reagan years, and he’s never seen a disease like COVID-19 or a president like Trump, Fauci told my colleague Peter Nicholas:

I think, in some respects, they welcome my voice out there telling the truth. I’m going to keep doing it. And no matter what happens to me, I’m going to keep doing it.

Read Peter's full interview with Dr. Fauci.



The People in Charge Seize Their Opportunity

Around the world, rulers are using the pandemic as an excuse to grab more power. And the public is going along with it, Anne Applebaum argues.

On March 13—Friday the 13th, as it happened—my husband was driving down a Polish highway when he turned on the news and learned that the country’s borders would shut down in 24 hours. He pulled over and called me. I bought a ticket from London to Warsaw minutes later. I don’t live there all of the time, but my husband is Polish, the only house I own is in rural Poland, and I wanted to be in it. The next morning, Heathrow Airport was spookily empty except for the Warsaw flight, which was packed with people trying to get one of the last commercial trips back into their country. During check-in, agents were refusing to board passengers without a Polish passport (I have one) or residency documents. Then someone realized that the new rules went into effect only at midnight, and so I witnessed a conversation between one of the stewards and two non-Polish passengers: “You realize that you might not be able to fly out again. You realize that you may be in Warsaw for a very long time …”

Read Anne's full essay.

How else is the public debate changing on coronavirus? From immigration to film festivals, society is still understanding the impact of pandemic.

Today's newsletter was written by Christian Paz, a Politics fellow.