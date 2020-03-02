Then came Bloomberg’s first debate. And his second debate. And a stall in state polls and the crashing reality that, in person, Bloomberg’s persona can run the gamut from quirky and awkward to peevish and tone-deaf, in ways that not even his $60 billion fortune may be able to fix.

If Bloomberg’s limitless money has made his entire campaign possible, it’s the former mayor’s painful lack of political mojo that might well doom it.

So Sheekey, a puckish blend of old-school Irish pol (his formative experience was working for the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York) and tech-savvy strategist, is facing the challenge of his career: making the idiosyncratic, imperious Democrat turned Republican turned Democrat again into the nominee of a Democratic Party whose liberal base scorns him as an avatar of rich, white, male privilege.

Read: Bloomberg’s beating

I’ve known Sheekey for more than 25 years, since he was the deputy campaign manager of Moynihan’s last race, in 1994, which I covered for The New York Times, and I caught up with him the other day to ask how the Master Plan is going. His first answer was a long, slow chuckle. “Well, so far it’s exceeding expectations,” he told me. “You know, obviously no one gave us much hope at the beginning. Now we’re running that test as we speak.”

But he soon dismissed my suggestion that Bloomberg is far out of step with the segment of Democratic voters that has made Bernie Sanders the front-runner. “On the issues that the Democratic Party cares about”—including climate change and gun control, Sheekey said—“Mike is head and shoulders above not only everyone else in the race, but quite frankly anyone else who has led on these issues.

“So when you sort of cut through it,” Sheekey added, “in terms of who Mike Bloomberg is” beyond his business success, “the truth is, he’s a three-term mayor of the largest and most progressive city in the country.”

It was vintage Sheekey: We’re running that test as we speak, acknowledging with a blarney-coated candor the obvious obstacles but pressing ahead nonetheless. His default mode is a blithe upbeatness, but with a wink that suggests he’s in on the joke. Another case in point: Sheekey’s gloss on Bloomberg’s much-criticized performance in his first debate two weeks ago, when the candidate often seemed frozen by his rivals’ sharp attacks on his stop-and-frisk policing policies and on his and his company’s use of nondisclosure agreements following allegations of sexism in the workplace. “It took him just 45 minutes in his first debate in 10 years to get his legs on the stage,” Sheekey said. (One former colleague told me that Sheekey should have said sea legs, since referring to plain old legs seemed all too apt.)

“You’ll never see him acknowledge or be disrupted by any kind of short-term barrier,” says Mitchell Moss, an urban-policy professor at New York University who worked with Sheekey on Bloomberg’s first mayoral campaign, in 2001, and knows him well. “If there’s pain, he isn’t going to show it. He’s going to minimize whatever happened and find a way around it.”