While New York City’s future depends on the delicate dance between Cuomo and de Blasio, Los Angeles’s reality is a little different.

There, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s close coordination with California Governor Gavin Newsom has led to synchronized action across California, Garcetti told our L.A.-based writer Todd Purdum. But that doesn’t mean Southern California won’t be ravaged. Here’s what Garcetti is thinking.

And then there’s the rapid spread outside the major metropolitan areas of the East and West Coasts. The city of New Orleans is rapidly becoming “the next front in the fight against the pandemic,” my colleague Vann Newkirk reports. Here’s his analysis of Louisiana’s likely fate.

The jacaranda tree-lined Paseo de la Reforma in downtown Mexico City is nearly empty after the city’s government shut down most public activity. See our photo editor Alan Taylor’s collection of the most striking images of the week here.

+ Save the 2020 election. Vote by mail: “It’s a time-tested and straightforward solution, and the time to plan for it is now,” this law professor argues.

+ The weeks of social distancing Americans are being asked to undertake have a lot more in common with the experience of astronauts in space, with a big exception, Marina Koren reports. Astronauts expected to be isolated; we didn’t.

+ Do you live in a cramped New York apartment? If you answered yes, you still have to stay there. Protect other Americans and don’t leave the city, Nathan Thornburgh argues.

