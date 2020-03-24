As my colleague Ron Brownstein reports, states with Republican governors, such as Oklahoma and Texas, have been slower to impose restrictions, while states with Democratic leaders, such as California, have moved more swiftly to shut down all non-essential businesses. A rural-urban disparity in confirmed cases has emerged, too: Left-leaning metro areas such as Seattle, New York, San Francisco, and Boston have seen more clusters of COVID-19 cases than Republican-leaning small towns.

There are exceptions. The Republican Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, for example, declared a state of emergency after just three confirmed cases of COVID-19 appeared in his state.

President Trump himself doesn’t seem keen to continue the public health-supported social-distancing response to the outbreak. “We will be back in business as a country pretty soon,” in order to mitigate damage to the economy, he claimed today. (This is just one of a continuing series of concerning declarations about COVID-19.) And after the World Health Organization announced that the mortality rate for the novel coronavirus is about 3.4 percent, Trump swatted away the claim based on his “hunch” that “only a fraction of 1 percent” will die from the disease.

What President Trump Has Gotten Wrong about the Coronavirus So Far

Since his first public comments about COVID-19, the president has continued to make misleading to outright erroneous statements about the nature of the virus and the federal response to the pandemic.

False statements add confusion for state and local officials trying to coordinate their pandemic-mitigation efforts and fuel worry that the government lacks a cohesive national strategy. They could also lead some Americans to take the crisis less seriously, cause more people to get sick, and strain an already strained medical system.

What should you be fact-checking? Here’s an unfinished compendium of the president’s mistruths.

Trump touted an Easter Sunday resurrection today, saying he hoped that after April 12, the American workforce (and the economy) returns to normal.

That’s at odds with what most of rest of the country is bracing for.

+ Doctors and nurses are facing equipment shortages. What happens when they start to get sick? They might stop showing up, one emergency physician writes. Then what?

+ The most quotidian of locations has become a potential frontlines hotspot. Staff of grocery stores face the challenge of being essential workers with little medical support, as reports of COVID-19 cases continue trickle in from food markets around the country.

+ Maybe kids aren’t as at risk physically as immunocompromised adults, but they’re still not all right.

+ It wasn’t just Trump who got it wrong. So many other systems failed, Zeynep Tufecki argues.

