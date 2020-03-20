He is also warning fellow progressives to focus on direct, immediate help for people who need it most—not an immediate overhaul of the system. “Use these days to prove [the benefit of] what we’ve had in the past and what we can have in the future,” he said, after driving home to Cleveland once the Senate recessed on Wednesday, “and I think you’ll see the kind of structural change in our society that most of the country wants, even if they don’t say it now. An overwhelming percentage of the country will appreciate and benefit from it as the years go on.”

Edward-Isaac Dovere: You have expressed a lot of frustration with what is going on. Do you think your colleagues in Congress are up to the task here?

Sherrod Brown: It’s a challenge that nobody expected of this severity, and I think nobody really was prepared for it. I’ve spent much of that last few days on roundtable conference calls with public-health and hospital and public-transit [officials] for each community. They plan for disasters, but nobody planned for anything this big. So it’s not easy. I look at the governor of Ohio, a Republican. I’m a Democrat who has really stepped up. [Ohio] Governor [Mike] DeWine has done this right. He’s [displayed] experience and character. And I think you contrast that with the president of the United States, who had neither.

Dovere: Everywhere around the world is going through this. There are things that clearly caught the Trump administration and President Trump himself completely unprepared and off guard. But nowhere in the world got it right--how much of this is fair to put the burden on the Trump administration?

Brown: The answer is yes, but the answer is, it’s obviously not one president’s fault. This president could have started doing a lot of the things he’s now doing in December, instead of just dismissing [the outbreak] in a contemptuous sort of way and having all his media acolytes do the same.

The U.S. has been the leader on dealing with global health—health issues and challenges. We send doctors, we send nurses, we organize others, we help fund things. Other countries have been part of it, but one of the great things about this country: We were a world leader in that. And we’ve bungled that.

Granted, Italy didn’t do this right. South Korea did it better. But if we had had the kind of leadership where, in November maybe, Dr. [Timothy] Ziemer[, the former head of a global-health-security team within the National Security Council,] could have gone to the president and said, “Look [at] what we’re seeing in China. How do we mobilize the world to do something?” You get public-health officials involved. You get the testing going, the personal protective equipment. You start alerting people that this is a potential public-health crisis. No society is naturally ready for something like this. That’s what government is there for.