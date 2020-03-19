More recently, the same dynamic played out with the Affordable Care Act. Though the law was fairly unpopular when it first passed, it drew more support from Americans over time. In fact, while the GOP ran on repealing the law for the better part of a decade after its passage in 2010, Republicans quickly changed their message from “repeal” to “repeal and replace” when it became clear that most Americans didn’t want the law to go away—a tacit acknowledgement that the country would not be returning to a pre-ACA era. Even when Republicans controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, they repeatedly failed to overturn the ACA—though the administration has undermined the law in other ways.

“The attempt to delegitimize the Affordable Care act is to delegitimize the idea that government can actually do things to help the lives of citizens,” said Kenneth Mack, a Harvard University law professor.

As the federal government prepares to boost Americans’ economic prospects during the coronavirus pandemic, the expansion of the social safety net could reacquaint people with the government’s power to help them make ends meet. “I don’t think anyone alive at this moment is going to forget this [pandemic],” said Jason Furman, who served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisors during the Obama administration. “If we had paid leave, we’d be in better shape right now.”

Though Americans tend to have an aversion to “big government,” it’s possible that the relief bill, and other aid passed by Congress, will follow the same trend as past social programs: A reluctant public will not only come to rely on the policies, but begin to expect them as a right. “When the government responds in a crisis like this and rolls out specific policies that help people ... they’re not taken for granted,” Suzanne Mettler, a political scientist at Cornell University, told me. “And when the government’s role in [those policies] is really visible, that really helps with people’s sense that the government is being responsive to people like them.”

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that Americans’ fear of “big government” will entirely disappear. This relief effort “certainly is likely to give people a more positive attitude about those particular policies,” Mettler said. “Whether it does about government more generally is a broader question.”

Still, there’s one question that many Americans could start asking as Congress steps in to help them survive this economic crisis: Why is the government only doing this for me now?