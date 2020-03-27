To that end, Cuomo has drawn praise from his critics on the right (Lindsey Graham, Nikki Haley) and on the left. A swooning Jezebel blogger confessed she might be falling in love with the governor, while a former top adviser to de Blasio called for Democrats to push aside Joe Biden and make Cuomo their presidential nominee this summer

Multiple New York Democrats I spoke with in recent days have reached for a comparison that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago: They’ve favorably likened Cuomo’s performance to Rudy Giuliani’s after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, resurrecting an image of “America’s Mayor” that had long since given way to the more cartoonish presidential henchman Giuliani has resembled to Democrats over the past year.

“I am mesmerized,” David Paterson, Cuomo’s predecessor as New York governor and a onetime rival, told me. He praised as masterful the mix of administrative skill and creativity, crisis management, and “personal humanity” that Cuomo has brought to bear. “He’s been governor of the state, a friend, and a therapist all rolled into one,” Paterson gushed. “Who needs Dr. Phil? They should put Andrew on from 2 to 3 p.m.”

There’s been no such love for de Blasio, and no one is calling him America’s mayor.

De Blasio angered New York parents and some of his own allies by resisting for days a decision to close schools, acting only following pressure from Cuomo and after a near-revolt by advisers and top public-health officials. “He’s both a bad decision maker and not good at communicating about it,” said an elected New York Democrat and former ally of the mayor’s, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve a working relationship with the de Blasio administration.

At a press conference announcing the decision, the mayor looked and sounded like a man defeated. “I am just distraught having to take this action,” de Blasio said.

The next day, the mayor went to his beloved gym, the Park Slope YMCA.

It was a stunning move, even for a leader whose regular 30-minute, cross-borough chauffeured trips to a midmorning workout have been the source of mockery for years. Here was de Blasio, clinging to his own routine just hours after ordering millions of New Yorkers to abandon their own in the name of public health.

After former aides slammed him on Twitter, de Blasio dug in. “There’s something wrong in the world where this kind of very small matter gets blown up like that by people, you know, who live in a world of public relations,” the mayor said. “I don’t live in that world. I live in the regular world.”

To de Blasio’s disillusioned onetime allies, the incident was a microcosm of the mayor’s wholesale rejection of the role of image and example as a fundamental part of public leadership, especially as compared with Cuomo and never more so than in a crisis. “It’s not just what you’re communicating. It’s how you’re communicating it,” Rebecca Katz, a former de Blasio aide who worked for Cuomo’s 2018 primary opponent, Cynthia Nixon, told me. “And Cuomo fundamentally understands this in a way that de Blasio frankly refuses to.”