Death rates typically rise after the Christmas season, and the funeral business is steady throughout the year. But the prospect of a sudden spike in fatalities for any reason—not least a pandemic—is an infrastructure nightmare. De Michaelis’s business takes about a week to retrieve a body, prepare it, store it, incinerate it, and deliver the ashes to the family. A glut of new bodies raises the horrific chance of a mix-up. “One hundred percent of cremation has to be 100 percent, 100 percent of the time,” he said. “You can’t have a mistake.”

Read: A New York doctor’s warning

The crematory de Michaelis works at is high volume, meaning his team incinerates hundreds of bodies each month and several thousand a year. The night we spoke, he estimated that 60 corpses were in the mortuary’s refrigeration unit, about 10 short of capacity. As governors scramble to retrofit convention centers and dormitories into makeshift hospitals to save the living, many in the mortuary industry are trying to figure out what to do with all the bodies. In Spain, authorities have converted a Madrid ice rink into a makeshift morgue.

“It’s a cascading effect,” de Michaelis told me. “Trump isn’t really doing his best to help out hospitals, and they’re the first ones that need it. We’re the last part, so we’re even getting less guidance,” he said. “If we one day walked in and there were too many bodies to fit, where would they go? And do we have government support? We don’t even know who to call. There’s been no funeral-industry communication.”

Because this is a novel coronavirus, researchers do not yet know how long it can live inside a person it kills. This uncertainty poses a risk not only to health-care workers trying to save a life, but to those who take over when that life ends. Workers who retrieve bodies from hospitals and handle the physical acts of cremation are at highest risk for infection. As of this week, several of the mortuary’s 17 employees are working from home. Meanwhile, the office workers and counselors, like the de Michaelis brothers, who deal mostly with the families of the dead, are trying to adopt social-distancing practices in a place that offers intimate, communal grieving. They’ve already had to suspend all traditional funerals. “Today I had to tell someone who wanted a viewing that they could only bring two people, and screaming ensued—You’re gonna have to tear my mother off her son’s body!” Will de Michaelis told me.

Read: Grocery stores are the coronavirus tipping point

Like hospitals, grocery stores, and pharmacies, mortuaries have been deemed essential businesses by state governments, meaning they won’t temporarily close to help flatten the curve. But what was once a proud “open-door” establishment has been forced to lock its entrance to maximize safety for those inside. These are high-contact operations, with new customers coming in every day, broadening the potential viral circles for themselves and the workers. The staff now wear masks and gloves for every face-to-face interaction with customers. Will has been communicating with nurses through Instagram about the critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Last week he was on the hunt for N95 respirators for his co-workers; he told me a pack of 10 on Amazon was selling for $200. They’ve recently started what he calls a “drive-through” service, in which an employee hustles an urn of ashes out to an idling car to minimize close contact.