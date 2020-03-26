Read: All of the President’s lies about coronavirus

“I don’t think anybody is going to pay attention to anything other than the coronavirus,” the political strategist James Carville told me. “It’s like 1943,” the middle of World War II, he said. “What the fuck else is there to talk about?”

Even as it’s made running for office harder, the coronavirus crisis has highlighted the importance of state and local governments. When Americans have sought steady leadership, they have more often found it in those officials than the federal government. As my colleagues Robinson Meyer and Alexis C. Madrigal wrote this weekend, federal officials “took only illogical, inadequate actions to stop the virus’s spread” when it was ravaging the Wuhan province in China, and botched the development of tests that could have helped the nation understand the severity of the problem.

Many people running for local and state office, such as Feagan, are not full-time candidates. Many of them are parents whose lives are now in flux because of school closures or job losses, said Amanda Litman, the co-founder of Run for Something, which helps recruit young people to run for elected office. “Many of them work in jobs that might be considered first responders right now,” she told me. “That means they are now balancing working from home or really high-stress jobs with taking care of their kids [and] with campaigning. That was hard enough when campaigning meant going to events at night and knocking doors all weekend. It’s 10 times harder now.”

For incumbents, the best thing they can do for constituents is carry out their job. Challengers don’t necessarily have that built-in outlet for demonstrating leadership, though. They’ll have to use television and digital advertising to get their messages out. But the down-ballot races where that advertising is most needed in lieu of in-person campaigning are the ones with the least money to get on the air.

That’s less of a problem in congressional races—where donors target large sums of money—than local and some state contests. “We know that a lot of voting and congressional races [are] nationalized,” Sides told me. In those races, candidates may be more likely to tether themselves to national issues such as health care or tax reform—issues that are intimately linked to the commander in chief. “So it’s really people’s feelings about conditions in the country as a whole, and especially their feelings about the president, driving some of these [election] outcomes.”

From the beginning, President Donald Trump undersold the severity of the virus to the American people and made promises about the government’s ability to contain it that he could not keep. Republican legislators uniformly held the party line on his messaging. And by slow-walking the crisis, a bad situation has become exponentially worse.