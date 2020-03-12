Four years ago, Clinton could not match Obama’s margins with younger voters, and in the decisive states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, they were far more likely to back third-party candidates than were older voters, exit polls found. Robby Mook, Clinton’s campaign manager, blamed this migration among millennials for her defeat in the weeks after the election.

Biden supporters cheerfully note that he is outperforming Clinton among a number of key groups, which they have taken as a hopeful sign heading into a likely general-election campaign against Trump. And indeed, the former vice president is seeing impressive turnout among African Americans and white suburban voters, particularly in areas that flipped from Obama to Trump and where Democrats flipped Republican congressional seats in 2018.

But Biden’s most glaring vulnerability remains his lack of support among younger voters, and Obama veterans are urging him to address it more aggressively. “Improving his standing with young voters needs to be a top priority for the Biden campaign,” Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior Obama adviser, told me today. “It is the biggest weak spot in his coalition and Biden needs to make real, substantive moves to ensure they are with him on Election Day.”

David Plouffe, Obama’s campaign manager in 2008, said on MSNBC on Tuesday that energizing youth turnout needed to be “a Manhattan Project” both for the Biden campaign and the Democratic Party.

Even Sanders, during his remarks in Vermont yesterday, urged the Democratic establishment—and implicitly, Biden—to pay more attention to younger voters. While acknowledging Biden’s commanding lead in delegates, Sanders claimed a partial victory in “winning the generational debate.” “Today I say to the Democratic establishment: In order to win in the future you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country and you must speak to the issues of concern to them,” he said. “You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of people who are older.”

Lackluster support among younger Democrats is not a new problem for Biden, who has moved a bit to the left on policy (and left for him) but has resisted embracing the priorities of young progressives like Medicare for All and student debt cancellation. As my colleague Elaine Godfrey reported in January, progressive organizers have long worried that a Biden nomination would dampen enthusiasm on the left, endangering mobilization efforts in the fall.

Alexandra Flores-Quilty, a Sanders supporter and the former president of the U.S. Student Association, a youth advocacy organization, told me yesterday that while she thought young people would ultimately vote for Biden, she worried that they would be less likely to help persuade others to show up at the polls.