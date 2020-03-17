“Yes, this is a moment where we need our leaders to lead,” he said. “But it is also a moment where the choices and decisions we make as individuals, and collectively as a people, will make a big difference in the severity of the outbreak and the ability of our medical and hospital systems to handle it.

“I know,” he continued, “that we as a people are up to this challenge.”

Turning to the elections, Biden also thanked the voters and poll workers in the three states that held their primaries without mentioning the one that did not. In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine made a last-minute decision to postpone the contest because of the coronavirus pandemic. A state judge rejected the governor’s request, but DeWine, a Republican who has been among the nation’s most aggressive leaders in reacting to the outbreak, essentially ignored the ruling and declared the primary postponed because of a public-health emergency.

In the states that voted, the biggest question wasn’t whether Biden would win—polls showed him with a comfortable lead over Sanders in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona—but whether Democrats would risk infection to cast their ballots. Voters did show up, but in Illinois and Florida the Election Day turnout appeared to be significantly lower than it was four years ago. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who is governing while quarantined with the virus, said on MSNBC that turnout in the city was “very very light.”

In Chicago, some polling places didn’t open on time because election workers didn’t show up, and city election officials said turnout early in the day was less than half what it was during the 2016 primary. While Biden romped in Illinois, Democrats in the state’s 3rd congressional district, covering southwest Chicago and parts of its suburbs, appeared to oust longtime Representative Dan Lipinski in favor of a progressive challenger, Marie Newman. First elected to succeed his father in 2004, Lipinski was one of the last anti-abortion Democrats serving in the House. Newman was mounting her second straight primary challenge to Lipinski and had the support of a wide range of progressive groups and politicians, including Sanders.

Her apparent victory will be of little consolation to Sanders, who is facing more and more pressure to drop out of the Democratic race as Biden racks up what is likely an insurmountable delegate lead. The Vermont senator did not address the results tonight, speaking only to outline his plan to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. As he did a week ago, Biden praised Sanders’s supporters for the “remarkable passion and tenacity” they brought to progressive causes. “Let me say, especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Senator Sanders: I hear you,” Biden said. “I know what is at stake. And I know what we have to do.”