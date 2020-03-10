Sanders may be at even higher risk for a severe illness if he contracted the virus; he suffered a heart attack last year, and the CDC says people with chronic illnesses like heart disease are particularly vulnerable.

Navigating the crisis is tricky for both Democrats. The nomination fight is in its most intense phase, with major state primaries occurring tonight in Michigan and three other states, and in Ohio, Florida, and Illinois next week. Neither Biden nor Sanders can afford to scale back their campaigns with so many delegates still at stake, and neither septuagenarian is eager to draw more attention to their advanced age and personal vulnerability to the coronavirus.

Trump, meanwhile, has scoffed at suggestions that he cancel the enormous rallies he relishes, or that he take extra precautions to avoid contracting the virus himself. The president has come into contact with at least two Republican congressmen who are self-quarantining after interacting with an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for the coronavirus. One of them, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, rode on Air Force One with Trump after his interaction with the infected person. “He was not hyper-cautious about being in the same space that I was in,” Gaetz said of the president, according to The Washington Post. “I refused to go into his office; I stood outside the door. I told him he could talk from that distance.”

Biden and Sanders have each criticized Trump for bungling and then downplaying the outbreak, yet have continued to hold rallies even as conferences, university classes, and other large gatherings are being canceled around the country.

“We do not hold a rally without first conferring with local public-health officials,” Sanders told reporters near the end of a roundtable he moderated on the coronavirus yesterday in Detroit. “But your question obviously goes to more than a political rally that I may have. It goes to basketball games; it goes to theater events all across this country. That is an issue that every organization, every sports team, is going to have to look at.

“It is an issue that we think about a whole lot,” he added.

Sanders had just spent an hour listening to a group of public-health experts warn about the seriousness of the outbreak, the risks of widespread transmission, and the Trump administration’s lack of preparedness. Yet when the question turned to his own health and safety—What precautions are you taking, given your age and recent heart attack? a reporter asked—the senator bristled.

“Well, I’m surrounded by medical personnel,” Sanders replied. “Thank you for asking. I am running for president of the United States, and that requires a whole lot of work.”

Allison Galvani, an epidemiologist who was seated next to Sanders, interjected that he was not shaking hands. She demonstrated by offering him her elbow. Sanders lifted his for a quick bump. “There we go,” he said. “All right.”