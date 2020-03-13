Trump’s aim seems clear-cut: shredding Biden’s son. He spent months spotlighting Hunter Biden’s work as a paid board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma during his father’s tenure as vice president, triggering a chain of events that led to his impeachment and subsequent acquittal in the Senate. Speaking with Fox News’s Sean Hannity last week, Trump said that Hunter’s dealings “will be a major issue in the campaign. I will bring that up all the time.”

How Biden might proceed is by no means settled. He’s built an identity as the jovial uncle whose presidency would be the warm soak in the tub America needs after four nerve-jangling years of Trump. Masterminding a takedown of an opponent’s family members jeopardizes Biden’s reassuring public persona. In any case, one of his aides told me, he believes it’s wrong “to attack another man’s child.”

But that may be beyond his control. Biden himself doesn’t need to swing the cudgel; others seem happy to do it. Democratic operatives are already thinking through ways to zero in on the Trump family’s financials, whether Biden participates or not. They want to highlight ways they believe the family has profited from the president’s position. (The Trump team describes such accusations as baseless.) The president’s oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, still run the family’s real-estate business. Their sister Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were wealthy businesspeople before joining the administration as senior White House advisers, and they’ve earned millions in private income since their father took office, government financial-disclosure forms have shown.

“There are a lot of other people involved here—a lot of Democratic organizing groups and players,” Joe Lockhart, former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary, told me. “The White House has made clear what they’re going to do. You don’t have to worry about the propriety of it. This is survival.”

No one is forced to run for the most powerful position in the free world and thereby expose their families to ceaseless scrutiny. Still, many candidates have agonized over the collateral damage to their children. Former President George H. W. Bush considered forgoing a reelection campaign in 1992 to spare his son Neil, who was getting unwanted attention stemming from his involvement in a failed savings-and-loan business, as the Bush biographer and historian Jon Meacham wrote in his 2015 book, Destiny and Power. In 1990, Bush dictated in an audio diary that he was “wondering in my heart of hearts, given what’s happened to Neil, whether I really want to do this after I serve this term.” (In the end, Bush opted to run, but he lost to Clinton.)

Biden thought hard about entering the 2020 race, wary of the attacks that might be directed at a family that has already experienced terrible loss. One reason he skipped the 2016 election was because he had been mourning his son Beau’s recent death from cancer and didn’t have time to make preparations, he said, explaining his decision in a Rose Garden appearance alongside Barack Obama in 2015. Forty years before, in 1972, Biden lost his wife and baby daughter in a car crash.