*

We are continuing our coverage of the coronavirus and have made some of our most essential stories free for everyone to read.

—Shan Wang

*

« EVENING VIEWING »

(A still from 10 Days Later, by Olmo Parenti)

What Italians now living in lockdown wished they knew:

When reports of the community spread of COVID-19 in Italy first began, Olmo Parenti, a filmmaker in Milan, said that he, like many other young Italians, didn’t take the outbreak seriously.

Days later, after many more deaths, and a health-care system on the brink, the entire country was entered a full lockdown. Some reports have placed America’s outbreak situation ten days behind Italy’s. So Parenti and his filmmaking collective put out a call for Italians around the country to describe their new reality, to their 10-days-ago selves.

Their responses make it into this chilling short documentary. Watch it here.

*

« THE CORONAVIRUS READER »

(JASON REDMOND / REUTERS)

Social distancing has begun to change how people live, all around the world. Still, guidance from public-health experts and government officials to reduce physical contact between individuals seems to have fallen flat with the many Americans who crowded into bars and restaurants in major cities.

Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, and Seattle all saw large gatherings. “Why might people have failed to apprehend the gravity of the outbreak and the importance of staying in?” our staff writer Joe Pinsker asks. Their psychology is useful to understand.

+ The worst may be yet to come. “Americans must prepare for the worst. The country is now likely to enter a mass-casualty scenario,” one former Navy pilot argues.

+ America has never faced a national crisis by leaving its states to respond by themselves. Now, “the actions of governors have been a model of quick thinking—a demonstration of the benefits of federalism when the White House is unprepared and disorganized,” argues Juliette Kayyem, a former department of homeland security official.

You can keep up with The Atlantic’s most essential coronavirus coverage here.

*

