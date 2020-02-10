It’s Monday, February 10. In today’s newsletter: What Bernie Sanders has in common with Michael Bloomberg. Plus: What if transparency is the problem?

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

(M. SCOTT BRAUER / REDUX)

The “unity candidate” may be a myth.

Bernie Sanders has been running for president as an anti-establishment insurgent for some five years now. But for the first time, he finds himself in a new position: early frontrunner.

Heading into tomorrow’s New Hampshire primary, Sanders is widely expected to notch a victory—one that would put him on the path to winning the Democratic nomination. Still, he faces familiar challenges: Can the independent grow his coalition beyond his base, inspiring them to turn out in November?

A few thoughts from our reporters:

1. Sanders has had some trouble reaching beyond his particular lane. As Ron Brownstein writes, one factor helping him nevertheless lead the 2020 Democrats’ multi-car pileup: Every other candidate has that same problem.

2. On Sanders vs. Warren: My colleague Elaine Godfrey has spent lots of time with Sanders supporters who are far less interested in Elizabeth Warren, the other progressive firebrand in the race. Why, exactly? Here’s what one Bernie supporter told her last summer: “It’s not that her policies are bad—it’s just that her stuff would work [better] in a system that wasn’t a failed state.”