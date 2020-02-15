As ERA opponents have noted, Ginsburg had previously hinted at her position by saying in a speech last year that backers of the amendment should start “over again.”

But her comments this week left far less ambiguity, and they could not have come at a worse time for ERA advocates, who were poised to celebrate House passage on Thursday of a resolution formally removing the deadline Congress had originally put in place. Senate Republicans have already cited the justice’s view as validation of their intention not to act on the measure. By weighing in now, Ginsburg cast doubt on the entire pursuit of ERA ratification; the issue will likely be resolved by the courts, and without Ginsburg’s vote, defeat in the Supreme Court is all but certain.

Read: Did Virginia just amend the Constitution?

Beyond that, however, Ginsburg’s remarks forced some of the country’s most prominent advocates for women’s rights into the decidedly awkward position of—ever so respectfully, of course—rebutting the Notorious R.B.G. on a matter of law.

Shortly after the House vote, I spoke with Linda Coberly, a veteran appellate lawyer in Chicago who heads the ERA Coalition’s legal task force. She called the timing of Ginsburg’s comment “unfortunate,” but she told me she wasn’t giving up on winning the justice’s vote. “There’s an answer to her question,” Coberly told me, “and if the case came before her, that answer would be provided, and I have every confidence that she would hear and consider those arguments.”

Our interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Russell Berman: What was your immediate reaction to Justice Ginsburg’s comments?

Linda Coberly: I wasn’t surprised to hear her express a preference for a new beginning, because she has said that before.

She was asked a political question, not a legal one, which is, “What is your prognosis for an Equal Rights Amendment?” And she expressed a preference for a new beginning because she fears there’s too much controversy right now in light of the time limit and what she refers to as the latecomers to ratification. And I have a lot of respect for that view, of the strategy and the political concern. But we have coming up on 50 years of effort behind ratification of this amendment, and with the House vote today, we are very close to resolving the issue. And I think it is worth seeing that process through.

Berman: Do you think her vote is gone on the Supreme Court? Or do you hold out hope that she would consider the legal arguments and potentially rule in your favor if one of these lawsuits makes it?

Coberly: I certainly hold out hope about that. She was expressing a view about politics and strategy, not about the legality of any position. In fact, she didn’t comment on the pending legislation. She didn’t comment on the pending lawsuit, and that’s exactly as it should be. I wouldn’t expect her to comment on a legal issue that is going to come before her.