It's Wednesday, February 5.

Caucus-goers in​ Des Moines, Iowa

First things first: The Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both impeachment charges (abuse of power; obstruction of Congress).

Of the GOP senators who had previously voted to allow witnesses and new evidence in the trial last week, Susan Collins of Maine already declared before the official vote that she’d be voting to acquit.

That left Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. His decision was unknown until very recently—24 hours before the final vote, he spoke to my colleague McKay Coppins about the decision he’d made.

Here’s where McKay found Romney on the eve of the vote—contemplative, resolute, a little bewildered about how things got to where they did.

I half-expected to find a cowed and calculating politician ready with a list of excuses for caving. (His staff granted the interview on the condition that it would be embargoed until he took to the Senate floor.) Instead, I found Romney filled with what seemed like righteous indignation about the president’s misconduct—quoting hymns and scripture, expressing dismay at his party, and bracing for the political backlash.

And backlash there was. Within the hour of Romney saying he’d vote to convict the president on the first article of impeachment, Donald Trump Jr. called for Romney’s expulsion from the party, and Romney’s own niece and GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel sided with the president. (As my colleague Peter Nicholas reported in November, that’s not unexpected.)