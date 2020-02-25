It’s Tuesday, February 25. In today’s newsletter: Some Medicare for All talk for all who want to talk about it.

Medicare for All—Maybe

Listen to Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders talk about Medicare for All, and you’ll hear pretty clear disdain for more incremental measures to reform the American health-care system.

Sanders has blasted a so-called public option, the trendy moderate alternative to Medicare for All, as a “failed idea.” He’s leaned on Medicare for All as one of his clearest policy differentiators.

But how do Sanders organizers talk about Medicare for All? When my colleague Elaine Godfrey sought them out, what they told her ended up sounding less like what the candidate himself espouses on the campaign trail:

They said they are clear-eyed about how difficult achieving such gargantuan reform will be. And they would be pleased, if not completely satisfied, with passing a public option as a compromise. “The goal is Medicare for All, but we recognize, Senator Sanders recognizes, that that’s going to be a process,” Kristin Pack, a 50-year-old stay-at-home mom and one of the leaders of Our Revolution Central Kentucky, told me. “If we could get a super-solid public option that could not be easily upturned by another party coming into power, that would be wildly successful.”



Elaine’s story tries to get at the heart of why it isn’t Medicare for All—or bust—for Sanders supporters.