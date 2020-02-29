But after escaping New Hampshire, Biden began to steady his campaign. He came in second place in Nevada, though well behind Sanders, then prepared for a crucial debate in South Carolina.

“He has to own that debate stage,” Clay Middleton, who ran Hillary Clinton’s campaign in South Carolina in 2016, told me before Tuesday’s debate. “He has to be the Joe Biden that people fell in love with. Be the Joe Biden that Barack Obama selected to be his partner.” That debate was Biden’s chance to issue his closing argument—not just for South Carolina, but for the Super Tuesday states that will vote next week. It was the last time most voters would be focused on the race before heading to the polls. His hope was that a good performance would reassure voters that they didn’t need to look elsewhere—to Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, or Amy Klobuchar—for a moderate candidate who could beat Donald Trump. And crucially, a debate victory might help his campaign raise desperately needed cash.

The debate was a loosely moderated mess, but it did lead to a $2 million surge in fundraising for Biden. In the days that followed, several polls showed Biden with a comfortable lead in South Carolina. Then he got a major endorsement. Jim Clyburn, the House majority whip, whose word carries outsize weight in the state, announced his support. “In South Carolina, we choose presidents,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Now Joe Biden is in South Carolina, and we are going to launch him to the White House.”

As other candidates crisscrossed the country, Biden buoyed his support here with a full slate of events—from Charleston to Columbia to Spartanburg. “If Joe Biden spends too much more time in South Carolina,” Thomas McElveen, a state senator from Sumter, said when introducing Biden at a campaign event there yesterday, “we’re going to give him a South Carolina driver’s license and start making him pay South Carolina taxes.”

Some voters responded positively to Biden’s efforts. I met Claudie Hemingway, a 43-year-old educator, outside of Biden’s rally in Conway on Thursday. Vivica A. Fox had directed a Q&A session with the former vice president, who, feeling his front-runner mojo coming back, took time to answer questions with the verve that had gone missing in Iowa and New Hampshire. “He’s a dynamic person,” Hemingway told me. “He’s been there, and he knows. He knows the job.”

Time and again, voters I spoke with grabbed on to the idea that Clyburn has repeated time and again. “We know Joe,” Clyburn said during his speech endorsing Biden. “But more importantly, he knows us.”

Knowing someone, and being comfortable with them, isn’t always enough, though. In Sumter, one voter, Marybeth Berry, pressed Biden on her biggest concern. Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, she said, have an obvious fire to them, a clear reason why they are running. “What is your fire?” she asked Biden.