It’s Tuesday, February 4. President Trump delivers the State of the Union tonight at 9 p.m. EST, on the eve of a Senate vote to remove or acquit him.

In the rest of today’s newsletter: What went wrong in Iowa? More than just an app. Plus: a republic, if America can keep it.

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

Caucus-goers in​ Des Moines, Iowa (JORDAN GALE / THE NEW YORK T​IMES)

There was an app for that. Did there need to be?

The official winner of the Iowa caucus is ______________ (sorry, we don’t know yet either). A day after the highly anticipated affair officially kicked off the 2020 primary, the Democratic results are still being a tallied and an official winner hasn’t been announced. At least for now, Pete Buttigieg seems to hold a narrow lead.

Last night’s results-reporting failure was colossal flub, and one that, considering the state’s outsize role in the primary, could make a lasting imprint on the rest of the race.

An app the state’s Democratic Party developed to tally the results crashed. The name of the company behind it is—we kid you not—Shadow. The party was so worried about outside (Russian) hacking that it didn’t properly test the app, which it gave Shadow only two months to build. As Zeynep Tufecki writes, the current debacle is the worst of the possible outcomes.