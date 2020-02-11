Read: Elizabeth Warren doesn’t want to be Hillary 2.0

Warren built her campaign on a fast-paced rollout of detailed plans—plans to break up Big Tech, provide debt relief to Puerto Rico, cancel student loans, tax the wealth of the uber-rich, and institute Medicare for All. But as the Democratic field winnowed in the fall, she pivoted to the argument she believed might matter most to voters: that she is the candidate who can unite the Democratic Party and defeat Donald Trump.

In order to be the unity candidate, though, Warren has to start amassing more delegates; where she finishes in New Hampshire will have a significant impact on how long she can stay in the race. When Reyes began door-knocking on her behalf in August, Warren was polling at 15 percent in the state, within the margin of error of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and eight points behind former Vice President Joe Biden, according to FiveThirtyEight. By the middle of October, her support had ballooned to nearly 27 percent—positioning her as a front-runner both in New Hampshire and nationwide.

But then came Warren’s precipitous slide, the steadying of the Sanders campaign, and a resurgent Buttigieg candidacy. The Warren campaign sounded the alarm late in December that it might miss its quarterly fundraising target, before recovering to finish with $21.2 million in the fourth quarter—$3 million shy of her previous mark, and $13 million less than the Sanders campaign. That news, however, was blunted by the endorsement of her onetime primary opponent Julián Castro.

Onstage at the debate, moderator Linsey Davis pressed Buttigieg on the racial disparity in marijuana arrests in South Bend when he was mayor. He dodged the question, reverting to an answer focused on a larger discussion of systematic racism. Davis turned to Warren and asked whether Buttigieg’s answer was sufficient.

“No,” Warren replied.

“Oh!” one person at the Manchester watch party exclaimed. “Looks like that was her moment,” Jerold Paulson, a 60-year-old IT professional and Warren supporter who had traveled up from Washington, D.C., to canvass for her, leaned over and told me.

It was about 10 p.m., and people had started to trickle out with an hour still left in the debate. I asked Reyes if what she had seen up to that point was enough to sway voters. “No,” she said. “The people who tune in are the ones who already care.”

Candidates ping-ponged around the state on Saturday as snow flurried off and on, before finally arriving at the week’s capstone event: the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100-Club Dinner. Outside of the Southern New Hampshire University arena, freezing supporters shouted warring chants. “BOOT-EDGE-EDGE!” and “BERNIE! BERNIE!” and Warren’s signature “DREAM BIG, FIGHT HARD!” Some Bernie supporters handed out hot chocolate.