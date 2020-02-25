This is not how the senator and many of his top surrogates have talked about Medicare for All. Sanders has spent the last several years pushing for the elimination of private insurance in favor of a comprehensive, publicly funded health-care program. He and his allies have savaged his Democratic primary opponents for being insufficiently devoted to this central policy proposal. For example, they’ve repeatedly lambasted former Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his Medicare for All Who Want It plan, which would allow people to choose between private insurance or buying into a public option. “It’s a failed idea,” Sanders said in December. And when Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced that she would support a public option as the first step toward a government-backed health-care system, Sanders fans accused her of being unserious about Medicare for All.

But a noticeable shift in rhetoric appeared earlier this month when prominent Sanders surrogate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that a President Sanders might have to settle for something short of Medicare for All. “A president can’t wave a magic wand and pass any legislation they want,” Ocasio-Cortez told HuffPost. “The worst-case scenario? We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option. Is that a nightmare? I don’t think so.” Sanders disagreed with her in an interview on CNN, saying that his proposal was, “in a sense, already a compromise” because the plan has a four-year transition period.

But the Sanders organizers I spoke with sound a lot more like the New York congresswoman when they talk about health-care reform. Political realities will likely stymie attempts to pass Medicare for All, they predict. “I would like to say, Yes,” Mitchell said when I asked her whether she thought a President Sanders could enact the policy. “But that is going to all depend on what kind of Congress we elect with our president.”

To accomplish the comprehensive reform, Democrats would need at least 218 votes in the House and 60 votes in the Senate (unless, as Sanders has claimed, he can push Medicare for All through using the budget-reconciliation process, which requires only a 51-vote majority). But even if the party can win back the upper chamber from Republicans in November—already a difficult hurdle—Sanders allies will still have to persuade moderate Democrats like Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia to come around. “Between all the negotiations that would occur, it’s hard to say what a final Medicare for All bill would look like,” Shane Assadzandi, one of the leaders of the grassroots coalition West Virginia for Bernie, told me.

A compromise bill might end up looking a lot like Buttigieg’s or Warren’s public-option proposals. And even though that idea repulses some on the left, most of the Sanders devotees I spoke with said they would see a public option as a major victory. “I understand if Bernie is the nominee and he puts forward a breathtakingly ambitious agenda to Congress, Congress is not going to swallow that hook, line, and sinker,” said Mike McCabe, the executive director of Our Wisconsin Revolution. “If not enough people are willing to embrace [Medicare for All], but we’re still able to make a significant step forward … that still would be an amazing outcome for millions of families in this country.”