“I’ve seen Vice President Biden making the case that we cannot afford to take a risk on a new person,” Buttigieg told an enthusiastic crowd on Thursday night in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny. “I would argue that at a time like this, what we can’t afford to take a risk of is falling back on the familiar, because history has shown us we’ve got to look to the future in order to win.”

He added: “Senator Sanders speaks to hopes for America that I think we all share. But [he] is nevertheless offering an approach that tells folks that are not sure about going all the way to one side that they don’t fit.”

None of the top-tier contenders have pushed any harder in their campaign appearances. Sanders has criticized Biden for his past receptiveness to cutting Social Security benefits. Biden jabbed back by citing Sanders’s past opposition to gun control, and by noting that his rival identifies as a Democratic socialist not a Democrat. Apart from accusing Sanders last month of saying that a woman couldn’t win the presidency, Warren hasn’t gone after her opponents—an attempt to position herself as the unity candidate who can bridge the party’s ideological divide. Klobuchar has sparred with Buttigieg about his experience, but she hasn’t consistently presented a case against any of the candidates ahead of her in the polls.

Inherent in this relatively genteel tone is the belief that the candidates have time to sharpen the distinctions among them. But recent Democratic primaries indicate that they might not. In the past four contested Democratic primaries—2000, 2004, 2008, and 2016—the winner in Iowa has gone on to capture the nomination each time. The winnowing process has been swift and merciless: As I’ve calculated, in these four races combined, Democratic candidates who did not first win either Iowa or New Hampshire have won a total of just five states—and of those, three were the home or neighboring states of the candidates who won them. Not since 1992 have Democrats had a primary race in which more than two candidates won multiple states well into the process.

Senator Kamala Harris of California, during her failed 2020 presidential run, was one candidate who concluded Iowa was indispensable for her campaign. After initially devoting significant attention to South Carolina, the fourth state to vote in the primary, Harris shifted almost all of her effort to Iowa after concluding that voters in the later states would not consider her viable if she didn’t finish strong there.

Lily Adams, who was the communication director for Harris’s campaign, told me she understands why other campaigns seem to be reaching a different conclusion—but also warns that they may have less time to break through than they think. “If ever there was a cycle that was going to break a lot of those historic norms, it’s probably this cycle,” she said. “But I think the one thing I would come back to is candidates typically do not drop out of a race because of lack of delegates; they drop out of because of a lack of money … How you perform in the first couple of contests will probably dictate whether you have the financial resources to continue.” (Harris dropped out of the race in December when her funds had dried up.)