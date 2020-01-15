Read: The vote that Bernie Sanders keeps talking about

Yet the same unwavering conviction that helped Warren and Sanders stand out onstage underscored the gamble each is taking: that purism can prevail in a Democratic primary electorate that is more ideologically diverse than often assumed.

A cumulative CNN analysis of all the exit polls conducted in the 2016 Democratic primary found that only one-fourth of voters in that contest between Sanders and Hillary Clinton identified as “very liberal”; just over one-third called themselves “somewhat liberal”; and the remaining two-fifths identified as “moderate” or “conservative.” While Sanders broke even with Clinton among the voters who identified as very liberal, she won a 56 percent majority of the somewhat liberal voters and over 60 percent of the moderates.

The Iowa caucus tends to attract an electorate more liberal than Clinton’s cohort: In 2016, according to the media entrance polls conducted at the time, only about one-third of caucus-goers identified as moderates or conservatives, while nearly three in 10 identified as very liberal and four in 10 as somewhat liberal. These results help explain the tack Warren and Sanders took in their presentations last night. Yet beyond Iowa, the Democratic primary electorate in many states is much more centrist, especially across the South and Midwest: For instance, in Texas, Michigan, and Ohio, each of which vote in early March, the 2016 exit polls found that only about one-fifth of voters identified as very liberal, while roughly twice as many called themselves moderate or conservative.

Both Warren and Sanders are relying heavily on the party’s most liberal quarters, polls suggest. In this week’s Quinnipiac University national survey, Warren drew 38 percent of Democratic voters who identified as very liberal but only 7 percent of moderates and conservatives; for Sanders, the numbers were 24 and 14, respectively. Biden’s support, by contrast, followed the inverse pattern: He won 29 percent of the moderates and conservatives, but only 15 percent of those who identify as very liberal.

At the debate, Warren didn’t show much inclination to reach beyond her base—and Sanders showed even less to reach beyond his.

From his very first answer, Sanders planted his flag on the left flank of the party’s internal ideological debate, by responding to a question about his credentials to serve as commander in chief by stressing his opposition to the war in Iraq. Sanders reiterated his determination to remove all American troops from the Middle East and delivered a sweeping condemnation of military intervention abroad: “The American people are sick and tired of endless wars that have cost us trillions of dollars,” he said. On trade, Sanders separated himself from all of his major rivals by not only reiterating his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement approved under former President Bill Clinton, but also the updated agreement with Mexico and Canada that the Democratic House recently voted to approve. Sanders dodged a question about the estimated $60 trillion cost of his entire agenda, instead retreating to familiar arguments about why he believes a single-payer system will benefit American families. He would not even offer an estimate on the cost of single payer alone, which the center-left Urban Institute has projected would be $34 trillion over the next decade, more than the government spends on Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security combined.