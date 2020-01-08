It’s Wednesday, January 8. In today’s newsletter: De-escalation to the status quo. Plus: An Elizabeth Warren rally, as Warren loses ground.

*

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

Anti-war activists protest in front of the White House. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP / GETTY)

Qassem Soleimani’s killing changed everything. Qassem Soleimani’s killing changed nothing at all.

Days after President Donald Trump launched the strike against the top Iranian general, the U.S. and Iran seem to be careening toward all-out war. A war seemed even closer after Iran retaliated with strikes of their own.

But the limited scope of Iran’s latest attack on U.S. bases in Iraq—no American or Iraqi deaths were reported—could also pave the way for de-escalation. As my colleague Mike Giglio put it, “it could have been much worse.”

Iran’s retaliatory response—statement-making but narrow, terror-inducing but predictable—is in line with the country’s usual playbook: Picking its battles with the U.S. very, very strategically. (Uri Friedman spoke to several experts for this prescient piece on the Iranian way of war.)

Even if the U.S. backs away, the two countries look to be in the same place they were before the killing of Soleimani, Mike writes: “Caught in a precarious standoff in which they may be one American death away from the new war Trump says he doesn’t want.”