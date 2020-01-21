The eyes of the nation may well have been on the Senate today, but the eyes of the senators themselves were drooping. Chief Justice John Roberts took the rostrum shortly after 1:15 p.m., and barely half an hour into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s enthusiastic opening salvo against McConnell’s proposed rules, Republicans were already shifting uncomfortably in their seats. Things went downhill from there.

Make no mistake: there was a frisson of real tension in the air as the session got underway, with the Senate chaplain Barry Black, a retired Navy admiral, solemnly praying, “Eternal God, you are our rock and fortress. Save us from dishonor.” All 100 senators atypically stayed put at their small wooden desks, silver containers of blotting sand placed on each one beside a row of sharpened pencils, in tribute to the days of quill pens and inkwells. Two brass spittoons sat under McConnell and Schumer’s desks in the same nostalgic tradition, and blue-suited pages silently refilled small water glasses on demand.

Reporters who filed into the press gallery directly above the Chief Justice’s head faced a stern warning from a sign on the door: “ALLOWED: pen, paper, you. NOT ALLOWED: almost everything else,” including phones, tablets, cameras, laptops, recorders and “ALL ELECTRONICS.” This may be the second impeachment of the digital age, but no one would know that inside the room where it happens.

The Senate chamber itself is an intimate and elegant space, and today it was full. There were special tables for the House managers and the presidents’ lawyers; a pack of aides ringed the room. Rotating relays of stenographers marched to the well of the chamber to record the official proceedings with waist-mounted stenotype keyboards that called to mind a ballpark peanut vendor or the cigarette girl in a vintage nightclub.

The actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano sat in the visitors’ gallery opposite the Chief Justice, solemn in black against the yellow damask wallpaper adorned with Liberty Bells and laurel wreaths. In late afternoon, three of Trump’s most ardent defenders in the House—Louie Gohmert of Texas, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, and Lee Zeldin of New York—arrived to avail themselves of their privilege of the Senate floor, staring daggers from the rear of the chamber on the Republicans’ side.

But soon enough, boredom seemed to set in. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who arrived in the chamber in a violet teddy-bear coat and bright yellow boots, took occasional notes in pink Hi-Liter, while her neighbors, Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, passed notes back and forth. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii applied a coat of lipstick, while Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts perused a fat binder that appeared to contain biographies of the president’s lawyers.