Then, suddenly the party was back on. “We’re going to have some fun tonight!” Warren declared.

There would be no more references to Iran; indeed, there would no further mention of foreign policy at all from Warren. She is not a candidate who focuses on foreign policy, yet the onset of a global crisis comes at a precarious moment for her campaign. Warren’s goal last night—joined with a flurry of media appearances in the last few days—was to recapture the momentum that she has lost in recent months, and she gave the crowd not a new song but a collection of her greatest hits, a reminder of what fueled her rise in the first place.

Read: Warren’s fans aren’t naive about her plans

She did, however, debut a new sidekick: Julián Castro, the former Obama administration housing secretary who announced his support for her presidential bid just days after ending his own.

Castro told the room how, when he would meet voters in Iowa, many of them gently let him know that he was their second choice; Warren was first. “More than any other candidate in this race, more than any other candidate that’s going to be on that debate stage in a few days, Elizabeth Warren is the candidate who can unite the entire Democratic Party,” he said. “She can bring people together. She can appeal to all sides.”

The two drew an enormous ovation when they embraced on stage, creating a tableau of a potential presidential ticket in the fall—a possibility that people in the audience were already speculating about in the lead-up to the event.

Yet Warren has to win the nomination first, and underneath all the enthusiasm inside the theatre last night was a creeping nervousness about her diminished standing in the race and one dominant theory about what explained it. “I’m petrified,” Brent Lomas, a 33-year-old who handles communications for a nonprofit, told me. “I think it has more to do with sexism than anything Elizabeth Warren has done.”

“That may be hurting her right now,” added Tom Williams, 74, a retired attorney from Long Island. He said there was “a natural reluctance” on the part of many people, and white men in particular, to vote for a woman for president.

“I do think it’s because she’s a woman,” said Ariel Jacobs, a 33-year-old piano teacher.

Warren’s slide from a slim lead in early state and national polls in the fall to third or fourth place now followed sustained criticism she received from her rivals over her detailed plan to pay for her Medicare for All proposal. The Warren fans I spoke with last night acknowledged that correlation, but they said she was facing more scrutiny over her policy plans than the three male candidates—former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg—who had eclipsed her in the polls. “Bernie Sanders literally had a heart attack!” Lomas noted. “It just reminds me of how Hillary was treated,” he added, referring in part to the wall-to-wall news coverage after Clinton fainted at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony two months before the 2016 election.