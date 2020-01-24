When the lights in the lobby keep swelling high and low, and the manager comes over to apologize, he doesn’t recognize the former Massachusetts governor. Neither does the waiter.

That’s the problem for Patrick. He got in a year later than he was planning to, because his wife was diagnosed with cancer in late 2018. Then he spent this past fall stressing about how far off course the primary race seemed to be spinning, before deciding in November to go for it. That’s a whole year he didn’t spend getting better known, or building any kind of organization. By the time he did jump in, he had to argue with campaign staff he’d never met before about whether to spend days chasing the media exposure they said he needed or follow his gut and campaign more deliberately, one on one, the way he had in his first race, when he’d pulled off his out-of-nowhere win for the governorship of Massachusetts. He’s annoyed about old friends and supporters who’ve been smiling to his face—and then telling reporters like me that they’re heartbroken to see what a flop his campaign seems to be so far.

On the November day Patrick formally entered the race in New Hampshire, he said he didn’t “aspire” to being part of the debates, but since then he’s been calling Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, complaining about the polling and fundraising thresholds, which have kept him out. He says he still doesn’t love the idea of participating, but wants his campaign to be taken seriously, and have reason to be taken seriously. He’s still more interested in writing policy proposals than doing the kind of attention-grabbing being pushed by his younger aides. And he’s tired of talking about his “path to the nomination,” or how much trouble he brought himself by waiting until November to launch.

Patrick and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg jumped in within days of each other, sensing the same weakness in and dissatisfaction with the field. Patrick is running a campaign that would seem to represent what so many Democrats say they want politics to be: a thoughtful candidate with a history of winning white and nonwhite voters, resisting the theatrics of the process, spending his time talking with people instead of fitting their problems into a preset worldview or cribbing talking points from aides. Bloomberg is running the opposite kind of campaign, one in which what counts more than anything else is how much money and how much time a candidate spends on TV. Bloomberg’s the one actually registering in the polls.

If you want idealized politics, go watch Dave or The West Wing. Donald Trump’s been building a billion-dollar campaign machine for three years—that’s what Bloomberg is spending piles of money to combat. And while voters might not exactly be swooning for him or for the candidates who have weathered a year of scrutiny and pressure, the other remaining candidates Patrick is up against have at least semi-functional organizations, and, like Bloomberg, support that’s larger than a polling margin of error.