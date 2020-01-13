But Senate duties called. Intelligence briefings on Iran. Soon, an impeachment trial. (He sits on the Judiciary Committee, which theoretically will hold hearings before the full Senate acts.) Every flight back and forth to Washington, D.C., was another event or two he could have done, another couple hundred people he could have tried to sway. He could feel the time ticking away.

“If we get folks to hear my message and feel my spirit, we will win this election,” he told me. If he’d been a full-time campaigner in Iowa, “we would have run away with this.”

In the end, he didn’t have enough time. Yesterday, he and his top aides got to where they’d been inching toward: There was no way to win. His crowds were always enthusiastic—but his poll numbers and fundraising never took off. What little money he had, he was dumping into TV ads that he hoped would lift him high enough in the polls to qualify for the debate, but that hadn’t worked—and so he couldn’t count on the online fundraising boosts that other candidates had been getting off the debates. Earlier in the cycle, he’d gotten a bump of attention and money when Kamala Harris quit the race right after Thanksgiving. He got another, smaller one when Julián Castro dropped out right after New Year’s. Booker and his aides kept holding out hope that moments like these would add up to some kind of magic, even as political observers outside the campaign were asking if he was the last person to realize it was over.

At the beginning and end of his campaign, events beyond Booker’s control made it hard for his campaign to gain traction. On the day he announced his candidacy, in February, the political news cycle got consumed by the public release of a photo of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in blackface. This month, impeachment and Iran made it hard to plan travel to Iowa or schedule fundraisers. This will be a problem for all the senators still in the race, but for Booker, who needed to move the most, Iran and impeachment were, as he admitted at one of his events, a “double blow.”

Booker’s supporters remained convinced to the end. Each of the two events Booker held on Thursday—which would turn out to be his final appearances on the trail—drew more than 150 people, who greeted both his introduction and the close of his speech with standing ovations. Booker attracted more people to the basement of a small-town community center at lunchtime on a weekday than Joe Biden had drawn to an event 60 miles away the Friday before. For that matter, two is more standing ovations than candidates tend to get. When people see Booker in person, they seem to get won over. It’s a matter of puzzlement to campaign reporters that the enthusiastic response he generates at his appearances didn’t translate into better standing in the polls. “You can tell this is who he is; it’s not just what he’s saying,” a woman told me after seeing Booker speak in North Liberty on Thursday. A student who’d come to see Pete Buttigieg speak in Des Moines last night told me that while she likes the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, she was more impressed by Booker’s passion, and that his style fit more with what she’s looking for in a president.