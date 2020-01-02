Julián Castro is often mistaken for his identical twin brother, Joaquín, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The two men almost bear more resemblance to each other than the Julián Castro who entered the presidential race almost a year ago, on January 12, 2019, does to the Julián Castro who leaves it on January 2, 2020.

When Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio and secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama, joined the race, he seemed to be reaching for his old boss’s combination of technocratic competence and inspirational rhetoric. (Castro even appeared to be basing his speaking patterns, to an annoying and distracting degree, on Obama’s—though if you’re going to imitate, you might as well imitate the best.)

But that didn’t seem to get Castro anywhere. Democratic voters are still fond of Obama, and so are the candidates, but the angry national mood has made the Obama approach tougher to sustain, and former Vice President Joe Biden’s entry made it hard for Castro to lay claim to the mantle of the Obama administration. The Castro campaign seemed to be stuck in neutral. Even worse, former Representative Beto O’Rourke entered the race, meaning Castro wasn’t even the most lauded charismatic, young, Spanish-speaking candidate from Texas.

Yet Castro was quietly evolving into a more intriguing candidate. For one thing, he loosened up a little bit. As my colleague Edward-Isaac Dovere noted, he developed a knack for one-liners and stump banter. Castro didn’t just deploy this with voters—he displayed it on the debate stage, too. Pundits consistently gave his debate performances high marks. In September, he became one of the first Democratic candidates to take Biden on directly, questioning Biden’s memory in what many people took as an implicit dig at the front-runner’s age. (The attack might have been more effective if Castro had been stronger on the facts.)

The more interesting transformation was on policy, where Castro went from bland technocrat to an impassioned voice on several issues. The most prominent of these was immigration, where Castro sought to use his own ethnicity—he was the only Latino candidate in the race—without letting it define him. He pushed the field left on immigration policy, particularly on whether to decriminalize unauthorized entry into the United States. And while he was never able to keep pace with Senators Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, he championed an array of left-wing policies, such as police reform, and gained a following for them. Castro also outlasted O’Rourke, who ran out of gas in November.

In the end, though, that wasn’t enough to save his candidacy. Struggling for attention and money, Castro announced January 2 that he would leave the race. He sits at 1.2 percent in RealClearPolitics’ polling average—almost undistinguishable from the 1.5 percent he drew in late January last year.

“I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said in a video announcing his decision. “I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

Castro is still young by political standards, and his evolution into a more interesting candidate means it’s far more likely that his time might still be in the future.

As the primaries progress, this cheat sheet will be updated regularly.

The Democrats

(Simon Dawson / Reuters)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

Who is he?

The billionaire former mayor of New York, Bloomberg is a Democrat turned Republican turned independent turned Democrat again.

Is he running?

Yes. Having ruled out a run in March, hizzoner changed his mind in early November and officially launched his campaign on November 24.

Why does he want to run?

For starters, he is convinced that he’d be better and more competent at the job than anyone else. Bloomberg’s bid will likely center on his pet issues of gun control, climate change, and fighting the more fiscally liberal wing of the Democratic Party tooth and silver-plated nail.

Who wants him to run?

What, is his considerable ego not enough? Though his tenure as mayor is generally well regarded, it’s unclear what Bloomberg’s Democratic constituency is beyond other wealthy, socially liberal and fiscally conservative types, and it’s not as if he needs their money to run.

Can he win the nomination?

Probably not. Bloomberg previously toyed with an independent run, but said that would only help Trump in 2020.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

DEVAL PATRICK

Who is he?

Patrick was governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015, after serving in a top role in Bill Clinton’s Justice Department. More recently, he’s worked at Bain Capital.

Is he running?

Yes. Patrick officially entered the race on November 14.

Why does he want to run?

To be president, of course. But having passed on a run earlier, Patrick reconsidered because of worries that no one in the Democratic field has strong momentum and can unite the party.

Who wants him to run?

There’s an appetite for new candidates among some in the Democratic donor class, though there’s little sign that voters are so eager. Patrick is close to Barack Obama, but the former president has stayed out of the primary.

Can he win?

We’re not saying that a former Massachusetts governor and Bain employee can’t win the presidency, but recent history isn’t encouraging. But take it from Patrick: “I recognize running for president is a Hail Mary under any circumstances. This is a Hail Mary from two stadiums over.”

What else do we know?

Patrick’s estranged father played in the alien jazz great Sun Ra’s Arkestra.

(Matthew Putney / Reuters)

TOM STEYER

Who is he?

A retired California hedge-funder, Steyer has poured his fortune into political advocacy on climate change and flirted with running for office.

Is he running?

No. He announced on January 9 that he would sit the race out. Lol jk! Steyer decided to get back into the race on July 9 after all.

Why does he want to run?

Impeachment, baby.

Who wants him to run?

There must be some #Resistance faction out there that does.

Can he win the nomination?

Nope.

(Samantha Sais / Reuters)

MICHAEL BENNET

Who is he?

The Coloradan was appointed to the Senate in 2009 and has since won reelection twice.

Is he running?

Yes. Bennet announced his campaign on May 2.

Why does he want to run?

Like his fellow Rocky Mountain State Democrat John Hickenlooper, Bennet presents himself as someone with experience in business and management who knows how to work with Republicans.

Who wants him to run?

Probably some of the same people who wanted Hickenlooper to run. Bennet gained new fans with a viral video of his impassioned rant about Ted Cruz during the January government shutdown.

Can he win?

No.