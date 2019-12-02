Such an outcome might actually embolden Trump to push further against the boundaries of law and convention, especially if he’s reelected in 2020. If Republicans will not vote to sanction him for his coercion of Ukraine—which has been painstakingly detailed in public testimony—many observers believe that he would justifiably question whether there is anything he could do that they would rebel against.

“If he gets reelected, all bets are off,” Kristol says. “Everything he’s done is legitimized. Pardoning war criminals, flouting congressional oversight—why would he just not assume he can get away with all of that, especially if Republicans continue to hold the Senate, which they would if he won. The second term is all this on steroids, and I think it’s a genuine crisis at that point.”

The clear signal from Washington is that any earlier Republican inclination to constrain Trump has severely frayed. On Capitol Hill, House Republicans—even those who are considered more independent of Trump, such as Will Hurd of Texas—uniformly defended or excused his pressure campaign on Ukraine during the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings, even to the point of belittling some of the career diplomats and military officials who testified. Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who many Trump-skeptical conservatives once believed could help define an alternative vision for the party, instead used the hearings to position herself as one of his most ferocious defenders.

“The theory of the party that I had had three years ago, which was that people like Elise Stefanik and Will Hurd were going to become the new face of the Republican Party, has been shown to be conclusively wrong,” says Geoffrey Kabaservice, the director of political studies at the libertarian Niskanen Center.

Within the executive branch, Trump once faced at least some internal resistance from figures such as Chief of Staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and, in his own way, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. These days, little seems to be left. There’s extensive evidence that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, despite the concerns of career officials, participated in Trump’s maneuvers to force Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential opponent in 2020. And Attorney General William Barr has stripped away any veneer of the Justice Department’s traditional distance from the White House: He’s advanced arguments that assert virtually complete immunity for Trump from congressional or law-enforcement investigations, and he launched an inquiry into the original FBI probe of Russian influence on the 2016 Trump campaign, traveling the world to pressure foreign governments to participate in it.