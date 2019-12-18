The activism and enthusiasm now, in other words, seem to be too little, too late—raising the question: Why didn’t they do this earlier? And what, exactly, is the point of it all?

Progressive leaders don’t have a singular explanation: Some told me that they’ve been focused on local organizing efforts rather than large-scale protests, while others argued that House leadership was far too hesitant about impeachment to encourage demonstrations. But beyond those justifications, another factor may be at play: The impeachment of Donald Trump has simply never induced the same level of organic, take-to-the-streets rage on the left that other issues have.



“Nobody thinks impeachment is going to be successful,” says Dana Fisher, a sociologist at the University of Maryland and the author of American Resistance: From the Women’s March to the Blue Wave. The protests were symbolic—just “part of this cog in the political machine churning us toward the election.”

For the first two years of Trump’s presidency, the anger and strength of the so-called resistance was tangible, something to be seen and heard and felt—the hand-drawn cardboard signs, the coordinated chants, the matching pink pussy hats in Pittsburgh and Des Moines and Phoenix. Four million Americans attended the Women’s March the day after Trump was inaugurated, making it the largest protest in the country’s history. Dozens of demonstrations followed, including the spontaneous rallies at American airports over the Muslim ban, the continuous protests to protect the Affordable Care Act from repeal, and the gun-violence-focused March for Our Lives, all of which made for two jam-packed years of sustained left-wing activism.

In the past 12 months, though, the number of large-scale protests has dwindled. But it’s not as though progressives didn’t have a peg for action: Last night’s protests, led by a number of prominent progressive grassroots groups such as Indivisible and MoveOn, happened well after Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that the president obstructed justice 10 times, after months of debate over the merits of impeachment, after damning allegations from an anonymous whistle-blower and other officials inside the Trump administration, and after weeks of investigation and testimony in the House. At any point in this process, organizers could have staged demonstrations as an ultra-public way to try to influence both popular opinion and lawmakers’ votes.

“I don’t know why we can’t get the masses out,” said Bill Wirth, a retiree from just north of Gaithersburg, which is nestled in deep-blue Montgomery County, right outside of Washington, D.C. He and his wife have been taking part in small-scale actions outside the White House for nearly two years. “We want to be like Hong Kong,” Wirth added, referencing the ongoing pro-democracy protests there. But “we can’t get people out!”