It’s Monday, December 2. The Supreme Court heard arguments for the first gun-rights case in a decade (the fact that it even took on this case may prove consequential).

In today’s newsletter: borrowing from the field of psychology, a fascinating theory on Trump’s unwavering base. Plus, John Kerry’s World War Zero.

(Louisa Bertman)

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

Of all the Trump-isms regularly quoted today, perhaps none has proved more prescient than the president’s own 2016 boast about his rock-solid support.

1. It’s all about his base.

Unlike all modern presidents, President Donald Trump’s approval rating hasn’t cracked 50 percent since he took office.

But among those who voted for him in 2016, upwards of 90 percent are still on board the Trump Train.

My colleague Peter Nicholas, one of our White House reporters, has heard firsthand from the president’s supporters on this seemingly unassailable appeal.

“You ask what appeals to me [about Trump],” one 47-year-old business owner told Peter at a July rally in North Carolina. “The easiest way to say it: everything. Everything about him.” “Everyone loves our president,” the chief executive officer of My Pillow told Peter at an October rally in Minnesota. “Some just don’t know yet it.”

2. It’s … not all about his base.