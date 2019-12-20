Nixon: “And so, we leave with high hopes, in good spirit.”

Steyer: “‘In good spirit’? Then why are you crying? Disingenuous to the last.”

Nixon: “… and with deep humility …”

Steyer: “Nope, not that either.”

Nixon: “… and with very much gratefulness in our hearts.”

Steyer: “Nope. Zero for four.”

At least Nixon let his aides testify, Steyer says, as he looks at the exhibit about the famous 18-and-a-half-minute gap in the White House tapes. “They didn’t know this existed until they had the hearings.” In the current impeachment process, because Trump has not let his aides testify, “you don’t know” what such testimony would have revealed. “What you know is there is no cooperation.”

“This president has not allowed anyone from his administration, even former members of administration, to testify. In fact, there's been a deliberate attempt to hide the truth,” he said later, adding that some Republican members of the House and Senate have said they’re not interested in a fair process here. “No one said that in 1974. In fact, you know, famously, the Republicans shifted. Now, did they shift because the public shifted? Actually, the public move on [Trump] has been very comparable to what happened in 1974. But the Republican reaction has been completely different.”

In the library, we watch Nixon’s “Checkers” speech from 1952, the first time he really got in trouble for corruption, and the first time he fought back. Steyer says he’s never seen the video of the speech before, but he knows it well enough from reading about it to recite the line about Pat Nixon’s “respectable Republican” coat and the “little cocker-spaniel dog.” Was Nixon ever good? I ask him. A whole section of the museum is devoted to his early life—law school, the Navy. No, Steyer says. Look at the red-baiting he did when he first got to Washington. Look at how he prolonged the Vietnam War.

Steyer says that there’s something similarly wrong with the current president’s ethical core. He says there’s an irony to the way Republicans try to defend the president by arguing that he shouldn’t be impeached for just behaving like himself, for being the person people knew they were voting for.

“That’s unconsciously ironic, because obviously it’s extremely corrupt. And that is how he does things. And they’re right [to say that’s how he is]. It’s just not a defense to say, ‘But he's always corrupt. That's how he does stuff.’ It's like, yeah, exactly my point. They agree with me,” he says. “If you’re a criminal, that is how you do business, which is my point. That is exactly what he was doing. This is not a question of him thinking he's going to break the rules. This is not him thinking, I’m going to go ahead and break the rules. This is wrong. This is him thinking, There are no rules. I do what I want.”