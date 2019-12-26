It’s Monday, December 23. In today’s newsletter: What we learned in the year that was. Plus, a most under-appreciated American right.

*

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

It’s a truism in the tumult of the Trump presidency that our collective sense of time has gone haywire. The House impeachment vote was two weeks ago. With all of the brain-frying news of 2019, here’s a taste of what we learned in this very chaotic year of politics.

1. Even the most ballyhooed presidential candidates don’t always get traction. Kamala Harris? Beto O’Rourke? Kirsten Gillibrand? A year ago, the triumvirate of charismatic, young-ish politicians seemed poised to make trouble in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. (One CNN headline from last November: Why Kamala Harris is the new Democratic frontrunner.)

That didn’t pan out. All three candidates dropped out over the course of the year, having failed to gain the type of traction boosting rivals like … a 37-year-old mayor of America’s 306th largest city. (Another thing we learned this year, I guess: How to pronounce the mayor’s last name.)

Read my colleague Edward-Isaac Dovere’s story on the meltdown of Harris’s campaign.

2. Democrats shouldn’t wait around for a white knight. Democrats eager to get Trump out of the White House had a lot to be disappointed about this year. Since Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel in 2017, Democrats seemed to engage in breathless speculation about what would be in his report.