3. Senator Elizabeth Warren: Trump called out the 2020 Democratic candidate, claiming that she isn’t filling seats at her events: “His son Barron, he argued, could draw bigger crowds than Warren in New York’s Central Park—‘and he’s 13.’”

4. Sinks and showers: Yes, really. “Last night, he went on a long, nostalgic tangent about sinks, showers, toilets, and light bulbs that weren’t built to conserve energy or resources,” Peter writes. “He misses them. These days, said the loud guy on the bar stool—er, the 45th president—‘you want to wash your hands and turn on the sink,’ but ‘no water comes out.’”

—Saahil Desai

« DEBATES »

Watching tonight’s debates? Here’s what to keep in mind about some of the candidates (only seven this time) who will be fighting for the spotlight in Los Angeles.

1. Edward-Isaac Dovere on Joe Biden, Schrödinger’s candidate: “The former vice president is at once being written off as finished and yet still a front-runner in most national and state polls.” Will that hold true after tonight?

2. Elaine Godfrey on Amy Klobuchar’s difficult position as a moderate: “This could be Klobuchar’s moment. But it appears, at least right now, to be someone else’s. Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has also been casting himself as the pragmatic alternative to the more progressive front-runners.” Will the two joust over anything tonight?

3. Isaac on Buttigieg’s recent McKinsey kerfuffle: “By releasing the names of his clients and talking about his work at McKinsey, Buttigieg is trying to end this conversation. And he recognizes that the sudden public interest over his time there proves both that he’s being taken seriously as a threat by other campaigns, and that they’re not focusing on more substantive issues his campaign is truly concerned with.”

4. Derek Thompson on the progressive left’s support of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren: “Compared with the average American, Progressive Activists—‘young, secular, cosmopolitan, and angry’—were more likely to be under 30, college-educated, and white; twice as likely to say they never pray; and three times as likely to say they’re ‘ashamed’ of the country.” Will the issues this group cares about take center stage?

« ARGUMENT OF THE DAY »

Is Obamacare effectively dead?

An appeals court’s recent ruling on the Affordable Care Act argues that most—or all, the court was unclear—of the law may be unconstitutional. That court then punted the case back to a judge who’d a year ago declared the entire law invalid.

Texas v. United States might soon head to the Supreme Court. That would return the future of American health care to its central role in a national election. Or, the justices of the highest court might wait for a lower court to rule. The law professor Nicholas Bagley argues:

Neither outcome is good. And it’s all completely unnecessary. The case is a partisan stunt that’s been roundly condemned by lawyers on both sides of the aisle. It should’ve been laughed out of contention long ago.

