77 days until “Super Tuesday.” The early states may get most of the attention at this point, but Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold their primaries, could be the field really starts to winnow. Do lagging candidates like Senator Cory Booker have the resources to stay in this long?

209 days until the start of the Democratic National Convention. What if the party still hasn’t coalesced around one candidate by then? Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader, could play a key role in mediating the various factions.

322 days until Election Day 2020. On the GOP side, Donald Trump’s go-to strategy has been ginning up support from his base. But that may not be enough for him to win a second term.

—Saahil Desai

*

« SNAPSHOT »

(Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Mitch McConnell holds his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on December 17.

*

« IDEAS AND ARGUMENTS »

(Erin Schaff / The New York Times)

1. “In other words: It’s more of the same. Much more.”

The president’s allies have tried to ask the public to distinguish between the president’s tweets and his official acts. But another new letter from the president—a six-pager to Nancy Pelosi—is yet more evidence to the contrary, David Graham writes.

For the most part, the letter is a farrago of common complaints the president has issued in rallies and on his Twitter feed. The president may be most comfortable at 280 characters, but he can expand to six pages given the opportunity. But even though the substance is recycled, the letter is notable because it’s an official communication, on White House letterhead.

Read the rest.

2. “The Republicans may be trying to score points, and nothing more, by noting that Congress has not pursued other remedies.”

The Republican impeachment defense of Donald Trump centers on four easily disprovable points, but their larger point that Democrats should’ve “pursued other remedies” is legitimate: Democrats should fight for the courts to compel Mike Pompeo, Mick Mulvaney, Rick Perry, John Bolton and more to testify before Congress, Conor Friedersdorf argues.

3. “The bitter experience in Iraq and Afghanistan has undercut public faith in those entrusted with making and implementing American foreign policy.”

After the release of the Afghanistan Papers, what lessons should America’s military and foreign policy establishment take away? First, success can’t be assumed, especially in a major foreign intervention like Iraq, Tamara Coffman Wittes and Kevin Huggard argue. And when missions fail, leaders should look for an off-ramp—fast.

*

« EVENING READ »

(Stephen Voss / Redux)

American railways

So he says.

The wealthy Washingtonian-turned-TV-populist who uses his Fox News show to attack both liberal Democrats and establishment Republicans and has been accused of fostering white nationalist viewpoints.

Elaina Plott tried to press him: What exactly does he believe?

“I’ve made a complete break mentally with the world I used to live in.” He later followed up with an official statement: “David French is a buffoon, one of the least impressive people I’ve ever met. Only in nonprofit conservatism could he have a paying job.” Which brings us to perhaps the most crucial metric of success for Carlson: how many people in Washington think he’s wrong. About what, it doesn’t matter, really. Just as long, he says, as whatever “costume” the Morning Joe folks are wearing—“fighting for private equity,” “making alarmed noises about Tehran,” believing “a woman’s right to choose is the bedrock of human freedom”—is the opposite of his own.

Read this remarkable interview.

*

Today’s newsletter was written by Saahil Desai and Christian Paz, and edited by Shan Wang. You can reply directly to this newsletter with questions or comments, or send a note to politicsdaily@theatlantic.com. Your support makes our journalism possible. Subscribe here.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.