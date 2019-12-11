It’s Wednesday, December 11. Details about the deadly shooting at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey are still emerging: “Especially in the realm of politics, fear is extremely close to the surface,” Emma Green writes about the new realities of American Jews.

In today’s newsletter: What Ukrainians in America think about Ukraine in the American impeachment story. Plus: Are young American leftists their own party?

*

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

People dining at Streecha in New York City, a hub of Ukrainian American life. (Photographs by Devin Yalkin)

Ukrainian Americans recognize the playbook.

By now, the major impeachment plot points have been repeated enough that the story has become a blur of names and buzzwords: whistle-blowers, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Bidens (Joe and Hunter), quid pro quo, Burisma.

In America, this political moment is a surreal, historic spectacle: President Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

For Ukrainians—in Ukraine and in America—this moment may feel even more surreal. Perhaps no Ukrainian has a stranger and more central role in the saga than President Volodymyr Zelensky, an actor known for his slapstick humor, now inextricably linked to the biggest story in American politics.

As my colleague Franklin Foer writes in his stunning profile: “To narrate Zelensky’s ascent is to slip into the plot of a postmodern novel that mocks the distinction between reality and entertainment.”

1. What does impeachment mean to Ukrainians in Ukraine? When it first came out, the story of Trump’s call with Zelensky didn’t receive a lot of attention in there. That changed once Democrats launched the impeachment investigation. Now, Ukrainian leaders are struggling with a delicate balancing act, Ian Bateson and Tom McTague write.

Even if Zelensky’s team wants to do something to appease Trump, it cannot risk alienating Democrats in case they win the presidential election. Seeming to favor either side risks turning Ukraine into a partisan issue in which it is seen to be an ally of one side or the other.

2. How do Ukrainians living in America feel about their home country being thrust into the political spotlight? My colleague Emma Green visited Streecha, a Manhattan restaurant that’s one of the hubs for the city’s Ukrainian American community, to try to get at that question.