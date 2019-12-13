We spoke on Thursday morning, just before he headed over to a Judiciary Committee hearing on the articles of impeachment. Our full interview can be heard on the latest episode of Radio Atlantic. What follows is an edited and condensed transcript of our conversation.

Edward-Isaac Dovere: How does this impeachment compare to the last one?

Steve Chabot: One of my concerns is that I’m afraid that the Democrats this time have lowered the bar on what constitutes an impeachable offense. These [charges] are not actually crimes, and they’re supposed to be “treason, bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors.” And President Clinton put his hand on the Bible and swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. And then he lied. It was perjury. I’m concerned that in the first 200 or so years of our history, we only had one impeachment: Andrew Johnson. Two hundred years. And now in the last less than 50 years, we’re seeing our third one. So I think they’re becoming too routine. I think they’re too divisive for the country, unless they’re really necessary. And this one, I think, is not really necessary.

Dovere: You’re a Republican who was involved in impeaching a Democratic president and is now defending a Republican president from impeachment. But you supported the impeachment of Richard Nixon, the last Republican who faced it.

Chabot: This may come as a surprise to some folks, but I had voted for Nixon in ’72—that was the first president who I voted for. Four years later, I voted for Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, principally because I thought it was wrong that Gerald Ford had pardoned Richard Nixon. You know, I just thought there must have been some kind of deal there, and I just didn’t like that at all. And so I voted for Jimmy Carter. Now, I’ll also acknowledge that’s the last Democrat who I voted for.

Dovere: House Democrats are about to pick the members who’ll serve as impeachment managers, essentially the prosecutors in the Senate trial. What is that experience like?

Chabot: You know that the eyes of your constituents in your district—as well as the nation and even the world—are on you. So you don’t want to screw it up. And so I did my best to prepare. Ultimately, we were unable to persuade two-thirds of the Senate that the president should be removed from office, and he was acquitted.

Dovere: You’re warning now that Democrats will pay the price politically for this. The Republicans had a bad midterm year in 1998, in the middle of the Clinton impeachment. Was that the reason why?

Chabot: I think ultimately that’s probably what happened. I think the public got sick of this. And the majority in the public felt that the president, whereas he’d done some bad things, it probably didn’t merit impeachment. So I think the Democrats did benefit politically, at least in that election. Now, George W. Bush was elected two years later and Al Gore had a real challenge [answering questions like] “How close does he get to Bill Clinton? Does he distance himself?” And he kind of distanced himself.