It's Friday, December 6.

*

TODAY IN POLITICS

(ERIN SCOTT / REUTERS)

How Nancy Pelosi hopes this ends

When the House speaker asked committee chairs to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, her tone seemed to communicate how reluctant she remains about the way the inquiry is playing out.

Pelosi finds Congress moving through a highly partisan impeachment, one supported by about 50 percent of the public, and one with a near-zero chance of making it through the Republican-controlled Senate.

Back in October, Pelosi told our contributing writer Ron Brownstein that she was concerned about impeachment fatigue:

“How much drama can the American people handle?” she asked. “Where does the law of diminishing returns set in? Where is the value added not worth the time?”

There’s a reason the Baltimore native frequently quotes Thomas Paine’s “the times have found us” essay, my colleague Todd Purdum writes. Despite everything, she seems to truly believe in her duty to hold the president accountable:

In less fraught circumstances, a phrase like The president leaves us no choice might be a mere political talking point. In this case, it seems that, by Pelosi’s lights, it’s the cold truth.

