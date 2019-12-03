It’s Tuesday, December 3. Four constitutional scholars—three called by Democrats and one by Republicans—will testify on impeachment before the House Judiciary Committee starting tomorrow morning.

In today’s newsletter: Kamala Harris 2020 . Plus, the surreal story of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

*

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

(The Atlantic)

In hindsight, the Kamala Harris campaign wasn’t a fit for 2020.

When Kamala Harris entered the 2020 race in January, she drew 20,000 rally-goers to her Oakland campaign launch, lofty comparisons to Barack Obama, and immediate frontrunner chatter.

Not a full year later, polling alongside longshots such as political newbie Andrew Yang, the California senator has dropped out.

What went wrong? In hindsight it seems like just about everything, minus a boost from her first debate performance.

1. Harris was ideologically slippery on issues that got a lot of attention.

The 2020 Democratic primary broke down fairly neatly into two camps: left-wing idealogues and compromise-seeking moderates. And then there was Harris.

Her messaging straddled both camps, ultimately succeeding in neither.

Take busing. In the first Democratic debate, Harris delivered a memorable attack on Joe Biden for his past opposition to federally mandated busing. But her position on the issue? Not so different from Biden’s.