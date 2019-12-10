As part of a foreign policy that Pompeo has described as one of “realism and restraint”—which recognizes that the U.S. cannot remake other societies in its own image—this administration has been selective about where it seizes on the suffering of the masses. America always aims to support regimes it sees as friendly and weaken the unfriendly ones; Trump’s is by no means the only administration to criticize enemies more vigorously than allies when it comes to human rights. In Iran’s case, the administration has found that condemning violence and suffering and pushing for human rights can also serve a much bigger agenda.

“Allies should be treated differently—and better—than adversaries,” one top State Department official explained in a memo early in the Trump administration, noting that maintaining good relations with allies such as Saudi Arabia entailed “difficult tradeoffs” with regard to human rights. Trump would later veto a bill requiring him to cut off military support to Saudi Arabia’s disastrous air campaign in Yemen, which has contributed to the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world, in order to avoid antagonizing an ally.

But Iran is no ally. The administration has waged a campaign of “maximum pressure” against the Iranian regime that has helped devastate the country’s economy. The protesters’ revolt—over gas-subsidy cuts imposed by a financially desperate regime—has created another source of pressure, this one from within the country. “We should consider human rights as an important issue in regard to US relations with China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran,” the official wrote, not just out of moral concern, but because “pressing those regimes on human rights is one way to impose costs, apply counter-pressure, and regain the initiative from them strategically.”

That official, Brian Hook, now oversees U.S. policy on Iran.

True to this philosophy, Hook spoke forcefully to reporters at the State Department recently about the plight of Iran’s protesters. He detailed a horrific shooting spree by regime forces against a group of protesters hiding in marshland. He said the death toll had risen to perhaps more than 1,000, though Amnesty International has put the figure at 208, counting only the names it can confirm. He claimed that the regime was charging families to receive the bodies of their slain loved ones and even asking to be reimbursed for the bullets that killed them. Hook said the department had received 32,000 videos, in response to a call from Pompeo on Twitter for Iranians to send evidence of the crackdown.

“This is the worst political crisis the regime has faced in its 40 years,” Hook said. “All of these protests are directed at a corrupt religious mafia that has been terrorizing its own people.”