Read: Trump’s scarlet letter

“History is unfolding as we speak,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer intoned as the House inched toward making Trump only the third president ever to be impeached. History wouldn’t be made, though, without Trump getting his say. Cable TV was riveted to the House floor all day long, but Trump engineered some counterprogramming with his chaotic two-hour speech, one of the longest he’s given since taking office. At one point, he made time to criticize the genteel way security guards had corralled a protester who had flashed her middle finger on her way out the door. Watching from the stage, Trump seemed disappointed that they hadn’t roughed her up more, mocking the guards for grabbing her wrist “lightly” and beseeching her to “please come.”

“You gotta get a little bit stronger than that, folks,” the president advised. (The admonition carries an eerie echo: Another president who faced impeachment wasn’t squeamish about manhandling protesters either. White House tapes show that in 1971, Richard Nixon privately endorsed an idea to use the Teamsters to beat up anti–Vietnam War demonstrators massed in Washington. “They’ve got guys who’ll go in and knock their heads off,” Nixon was recorded as saying.)

As ever, a president bent on goosing his base blew past the boundaries of civility. Or basic decency. Or normal human behavior—take your pick. He faulted Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan for supporting impeachment even though she had called to thank him for the courtesies shown to her late husband, former Representative John Dingell, upon his death earlier this year at age 92. Trump called the widow “a real beauty” and suggested that she should have repaid him for the “A-plus treatment” he extended to her husband by voting against impeachment. Then things turned darker. John Dingell, who was the longest-serving member of Congress in history and represented a district about an hour-and-a-half drive from Battle Creek, might be “looking up” from hell, Trump said. That proved too much even for a crowd of his ardent supporters. Groans wafted from the seats.

It’s not clear what happens now that the House has passed the impeachment articles declaring that Trump both abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to undertake investigations that would serve his political interests and obstructed Congress’s subsequent investigation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that a Senate trial will be held in January. But in a news conference last night after the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she would delay sending the articles to the upper chamber until she gets assurances that the body will hold what she sees as a fair trial that would take testimony from additional witnesses. McConnell has indicated that he wants a speedier proceeding; he’s made no secret of his loyalties, freely conceding that he’s not an impartial juror.