In today's newsletter: President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives in a vote largely along party lines.

Read on to make sense of a moment our writers have called both inevitable and indelible.

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

(WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY)

The entirely predictable finally happened.

Early on in Trump’s presidency, the so-called Resistance marshaled a string of record-breaking protests, flexing the grassroots muscle of Americans unhappy with the man in the White House. My colleague Elaine Godfrey went to an impeachment protest in Maryland last night. Three years in, things on that front seemed to be too little, too late.

Late Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave Donald Trump an ignominious honor, one shared by presidents Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1998).

Impeachment came down to a party-line vote on both articles of impeachment (abuse of power and obstructing Congress), with just a smattering of Democratic defections. Not a single Republican voted yes.

Now comes the trial.

After the holidays, the Senate will convene a trial (the outcome there, most agree, is similarly predictable).

Its procedures are well-known: Two-thirds of the Senate must to vote to convict Trump, with the chief justice of the Supreme Court presiding. None of that is explicitly laid out in the Constitution, so where did the rules come from? At the first-ever impeachment trial, senators figured it out on the go.